Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $210,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,953 shares of company stock worth $1,441,135. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WRLD opened at $186.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 15.21. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

