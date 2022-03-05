Invesco Ltd. Has $8.26 Million Position in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 6.90% of SPI Energy worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 18,531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

