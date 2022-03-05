Invesco Ltd. Makes New $7.76 Million Investment in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,501,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.08% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 121,309 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PIRS opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.