Invesco Ltd. Makes New $7.76 Million Investment in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,501,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.08% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 121,309 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.
PIRS opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.12.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
