Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.20% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 76,382.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

