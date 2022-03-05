Invesco Ltd. Sells 63,717 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,717 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Sally Beauty worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $182,000.

NYSE:SBH opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

