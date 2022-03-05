Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 425,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.