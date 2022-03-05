Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.38. 9,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,726. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%. Research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,214 shares of company stock worth $44,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

