Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

CSR opened at $104.05 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -669.75%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

