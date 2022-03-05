ironSource (NYSE:IS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.45

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 46340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IS shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ironSource by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ironSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

