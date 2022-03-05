iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

