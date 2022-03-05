iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $30.71 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

