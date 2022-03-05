iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 836,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 6,271,937 shares.The stock last traded at $24.29 and had previously closed at $24.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 325,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,463,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

