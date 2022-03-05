iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 12,526 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,104% compared to the average daily volume of 391 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

EZU opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

