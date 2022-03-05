iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Stake Boosted by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ENOR opened at $28.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

