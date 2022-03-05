iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

QAT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 133,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period.

