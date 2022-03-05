iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
QAT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $24.43.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
