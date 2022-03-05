iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.66. 31,609,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,623,160. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.