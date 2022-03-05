iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,609,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,623,160. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

