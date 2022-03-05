iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $374.02 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

