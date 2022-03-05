iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $127.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

