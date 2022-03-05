Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) by 1,062.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,168 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Italk worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TALK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Italk in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,398,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,418,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Italk alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TALK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Italk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Italk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $1.43 on Friday. Italk Inc has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

About Italk (Get Rating)

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.