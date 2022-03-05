ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Shares Down 21.6%

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) dropped 21.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

ITVPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get ITV alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.