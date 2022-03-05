ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.80

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 29198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 110 ($1.48) in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

