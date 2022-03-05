ITV plc (ITV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30 on May 26th

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the broadcaster on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ITV opened at GBX 75.26 ($1.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.36. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.80).

Get ITV alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($639,590.96). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,484.38).

ITV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.46) to GBX 128 ($1.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.28) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut ITV to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.15) to GBX 95 ($1.27) in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.60 ($1.98).

About ITV (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.