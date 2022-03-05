IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $2,260,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 602.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.19. The company had a trading volume of 460,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,351. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.