IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $12.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $498.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,039. The firm has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $335.02 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.