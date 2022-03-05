IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 122,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,302,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average is $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

