IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT traded up $10.33 on Friday, reaching $458.15. 3,318,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,470. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.89 and its 200-day moving average is $360.45. The company has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $462.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

