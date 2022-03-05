IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. AutoNation makes up 0.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.13. The stock had a trading volume of 931,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

