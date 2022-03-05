IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,334,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average of $203.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

