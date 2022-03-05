James L. Possin Purchases 400 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 245.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.