James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of James River Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Financial also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JRVR. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $51.02.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in James River Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in James River Group by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in James River Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other James River Group news, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.12%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

