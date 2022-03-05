James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at B. Riley

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 776,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $773.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.12%.

In other James River Group news, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of James River Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in James River Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.