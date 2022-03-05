James Wroath Sells 18,040 Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Stock

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) insider James Wroath sold 18,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £64,944 ($87,138.07).

Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 312 ($4.19) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £388.44 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48. Wincanton plc has a 52 week low of GBX 312 ($4.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 470 ($6.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 369.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 369.42.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.98) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

