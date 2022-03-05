Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 665,656 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 665,656 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.21% of Affimed worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

AFMD stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $401.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.55. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

