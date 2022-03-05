Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,698 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 543.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 143,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000.

Shares of BBAX stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $60.76.

