Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,307 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Snap-on worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 51.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $207.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.