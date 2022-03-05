Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 59,170 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,170 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.02% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $499.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

