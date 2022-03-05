Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,104 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of New Residential Investment worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

