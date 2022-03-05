Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 50,938 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,938 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amphenol by 43.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,429 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amphenol by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after acquiring an additional 600,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

