Jaws Mustang Acquisition (NYSE:JWSM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 860,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 288,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.