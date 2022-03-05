Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FATE. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $98.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 62,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

