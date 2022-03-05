Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,967,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 89.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,893,000 after purchasing an additional 978,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

