Jefferies Financial Group Comments on S&P Global Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari expects that the business services provider will earn $13.47 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.30.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $407.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $327.31 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,642,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

