Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KEY. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

