Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $59.40 on Friday. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

