Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TIM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($22.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. ZEAL Network has a 52-week low of €16.00 ($17.98) and a 52-week high of €24.40 ($27.42). The company has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

