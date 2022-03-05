Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IEP. StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

IEP stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.86. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -372.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

