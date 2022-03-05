Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.84.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE HR opened at $28.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,177,000 after buying an additional 1,029,853 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 431,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,578,000 after buying an additional 493,380 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 140,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.56%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.