Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,482,250 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Infinera by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Infinera by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

