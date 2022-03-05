Jefferies Group LLC Invests $307,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $323.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.51. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.40 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

